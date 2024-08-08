APC Under Fire for Neglecting Key Figure Nasir El-Rufai

Joe Igbokwe, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has strongly criticised the party’s treatment of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Igbokwe’s remarks, posted on his Facebook page, underscore a growing discontent within the party regarding the sidelining of one of its significant figures.

Igbokwe expressed frustration over what he perceives as the party’s disregard for El-Rufai, a figure he described as instrumental in the APC’s rise to prominence.

According to Igbokwe, the party seems to have overlooked the substantial contributions made by El-Rufai, who is known for his bold leadership and organisational skills.

In his post, Igbokwe stated, “I do not understand why the leadership of APC Nigeria believes that a scholar with a brilliant mind, a bold thinker, a fearless leader, a facilitator, a key player, and an organiser like Mallam El-Rufai can simply be ignored as if we do not recognise the role he played in our journey to this point.”

El-Rufai, who was a founding member of the APC, has faced a significant shift in his political fortunes since President Bola Tinubu took office.

Despite being nominated by Tinubu for a ministerial position, El-Rufai was not cleared by the Senate, further complicating his political standing.

Adding to the controversy, El-Rufai’s successor, Governor Sani Uba, has initiated a probe into allegations of financial mismanagement during El-Rufai’s tenure as governor.

This investigation has intensified the scrutiny surrounding El-Rufai and has contributed to his current sidelined status within the party.

Igbokwe’s criticism highlights a broader concern within the APC about the party’s approach to handling its influential members.

By sidelining El-Rufai, Igbokwe argues that the APC risks alienating key figures who have been central to its success and development.

His comments suggest a perceived lack of appreciation for the contributions of long-standing party members who have helped shape the party’s trajectory.

The situation underscores a potential fracture within the APC as it grapples with internal dynamics and the fallout from recent political developments.

El-Rufai’s sidelining reflects ongoing tensions within the party and raises questions about how the APC manages its prominent members and their contributions.

As the APC navigates these challenges, the party’s handling of figures like El-Rufai will likely influence its future political strategies and cohesion.

The criticism from Igbokwe serves as a reminder of the complex relationships and considerations that come into play in party politics, particularly when dealing with influential and controversial figures.

In summary, Joe Igbokwe’s comments reflect a growing discontent within the APC regarding the treatment of Nasir El-Rufai.

The party’s decision to sideline a key figure who has significantly contributed to its success has sparked debate and highlighted potential issues in the party’s internal dynamics.

As the APC moves forward, how it addresses these internal concerns will be crucial in maintaining its unity and effectiveness.