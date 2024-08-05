APC Warns Oyo LG Chairmen Against Defying Supreme Court Ruling

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has issued a stern warning to local government chairmen, advising them to resist any pressure from Governor Seyi Makinde that could lead to legal consequences.

This warning was conveyed through a statement made available to media outlets on Monday.

The Supreme Court had recently granted autonomy to local government areas across Nigeria.

However, it has come to light that local government chairmen in Oyo State have expressed dissatisfaction with this ruling.

They have even resolved to withdraw from the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) and form a new association.

In response, the APC has urged the local government chairmen and career officers across the 33 councils in the state to uphold the Supreme Court’s decision and avoid actions that could contravene the judgement.

The party, through its Publicity Secretary, Wasiu Olawale Sadare, cautioned that aligning with Governor Makinde’s stance could result in legal repercussions for the chairmen.

Sadare’s statement accused Governor Makinde of attempting to undermine the Supreme Court’s ruling and of showing disrespect towards constitutional democracy and the rule of law. He remarked, “The extent of the damage inflicted on the third tier of government in Oyo State over the past 62 months became evident when Governor Makinde openly criticised both the federal government and the judiciary regarding the issue of financial autonomy.”

The APC has alleged that Governor Makinde’s actions are part of a broader agenda to reverse the Supreme Court’s decision, which they describe as a victory for the people.

According to the APC, the governor’s efforts to challenge this verdict have only reinforced accusations of embezzlement of council funds.

They claim that Makinde had envisioned an eight-year plan to misuse local government funds, a plan disrupted by the court’s decision.

Sadare emphasised, “It is now apparent that the PDP governor had intended to exploit LGA funds for personal gain.

The Supreme Court’s ruling remains final and must be respected, irrespective of Makinde’s disagreement.

Oyo State is a part of Nigeria, and it is inappropriate for a governor to assert ‘sovereignty’ while relying on federal government allocations for state governance.”

The APC’s statement underscores their commitment to ensuring that local government chairmen comply with the Supreme Court’s ruling and resist any attempts to undermine the legal framework established by the highest court in the country.

The party’s stance highlights ongoing tensions between state and local government authorities regarding the implementation of autonomy and financial management.

This situation reflects broader issues of governance and legal compliance in Nigeria, particularly in the context of local government administration and the balance of power between different levels of government.

The APC’s warning to the local government chairmen in Oyo State is a clear indication of the party’s intent to support the Supreme Court’s ruling and to hold local officials accountable to the law.