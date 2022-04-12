APC Wins 31 Chairmanship, 328 Councillorship Seats In Katsina LG Election

The All Progressives Congress, APC, won the 31 chairmanship and 328 councillorship seats in the Katsina local government election held on Monday, April 11, 2022.

The Secretary to the Katsina State Independent Electoral Commission, Lawal Alhassan Faskari, disclosed the results in the early hours of Tuesday at a press briefing.

However, he noted that the result for Dutsinma Local Government was cancelled, while that of Daura and Funtua were being awaited.

In his words: “The Commission has so far received complete results from 31 Local Governments, 328 Wards, awaiting that of Funtua and Daura, while elections in Dutsinma Local Government have been cancelled based on irregularities and crisis.

“The Commission, therefore, wishes to further announce that the All Progressives Congress (APC), has won all the 31 Chairmanships and 328 councillorship seats so far collated.”

Lawal congratulated the winners of the elections and also appreciated all the political parties for their high level of maturity and sportsmanship during and

after the exercise.