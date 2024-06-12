APC’s Chukwuemeka Reflects on 25 Years of Nigeria’s Fragile Democracy

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has remarked that Nigeria’s 25 years of democratic rule have been marked by fragility and fluctuations across all levels of government.

Eze emphasized the importance of reflecting on the country’s turbulent journey and the significant sacrifices made by its citizens in their quest to rebuild the nation.

He urged Nigeria, as a democratically stable and economically viable state, to rededicate itself to genuine service to reclaim its role as a leading nation in Africa and the black world.

In a statement issued on Wednesday to mark Nigeria’s uninterrupted democratic experience, Eze highlighted the historical roots of democracy, tracing it back to the 6th century B.C. in ancient Athens and its influence on the Mediterranean region and the Roman Republic.

Eze noted that after decades of colonial rule and military dictatorships, a wave of democratic transition swept through Africa, transforming the political landscapes of countries like Zambia, Tanzania, and Kenya.

This transition allowed for greater political pluralism and increased citizen participation.

“Nigeria’s path to independence was spearheaded by enlightened elites who campaigned against colonial rule.

The British flag was lowered, and Nigeria’s green flag was hoisted, accompanied by the national anthem ‘Nigeria we hail thee,’” Eze recounted.

However, Eze observed that Nigeria’s democracy remains fragile and plagued by instability, driven by political competition, ethnic and religious rivalries, and resource allocation disputes.

These challenges pose significant threats to democratic stability.

“Corruption permeates daily life in Nigeria, with government institutions often failing to engage citizens or the private sector adequately and lacking the capacity to fulfill their mandates,” he said.

Eze acknowledged the efforts of successive governments to foster national unity in a country with over 200 ethnic groups.

However, he lamented the ongoing struggle to achieve a true national rebirth.

Highlighting Nigeria’s troubled history with military rule, Eze pointed out that nearly half of the country’s post-independence existence has been under military dictatorships.

He noted that two of the five democratically elected presidents in Nigeria’s Fourth Republic, Olusegun Obasanjo and Muhammadu Buhari, previously led military regimes.

Eze concluded by lamenting the failure of leadership in Nigeria, describing it as a critical issue that has hindered progress across multiple sectors. “Leadership, that vital ingredient for the effective running of every society, has failed Nigeria,” he stated.

“The depth of damage is alarming, resulting in multi-sectoral stagnation and widespread poverty.

The problem of leadership in Nigeria’s democracy is dangerously complex, microscopic, infectious, and legion.”