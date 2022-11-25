Argentina Can Still Go All The Way In Qatar – Mikel Obi

Ex-Super Eagles midfielder, John Mikel Obi has come out to say that he still believes Argentina will go all the way in Qatar. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, their result vs Saudi Arabia doesn’t change his mind about the team because he trusts Messi to still make things happen in the next games.

Mikel added that England, France and Brazil are other favorites to win the World Cup this year.

His words, “The result doesn’t change my prediction, definitely not. I still think they will go all the way. I’m a big Messi fan so I hope he can still go all the way.”

On favorite to win the World Cup,”Of course, England is going to be there, France, Brazil.. I think one of them are going to do it but I’m still sticking with Argentina.”

“There is still hope [for Argentina]. I mean the greatest player ever in my opinion, I still think he’s going to do it.”

“You need to rise up after a blow like that, bounce back together and think of the upcoming match — that’s all you can do,”

