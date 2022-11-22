Argentina Must Prepare For Whatever Is Coming – Messi

Argentina forward, Lionel Messi has come out to tell his teammates that there are no excuses for their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is a very hard blow for the entire team because nobody expected such a start to the tournament, but he and his teammates will do everything possible to put things right.

Messi added that things happen for a reason and Argentina just have to prepare for whatever is coming next.

His words, “The truth? Dead. It’s a very hard blow because we did not expect to start in this way.”

“We expected to get the three points that would have given us calmness,”

“Things happen for a reason. We have to prepare for what is coming, we have to win, and it depends on us.”

“There are no excuses. We are going to be more united than ever. This group is strong, and we have shown it. It is a situation that we haven’t gone through in a long time. Now we have to show that this is a real group.”

“It’s a painful loss but we have to continue to trust ourselves,”

“We must turn the page and move on. We have to analyse what went wrong. Focus on the positives and turn our attention to the game against Mexico.”