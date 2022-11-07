The Fact That I Am Not A Champion Anymore Hurts – Anthony Joshua

Popular boxer, Anthony Joshua has come out to say that he is still emotionally hurting following his second straight defeat to Oleksandr Usyk. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact he is no longer a champion hurts a lot, and his emotions are still affecting his ring activity at the moment.

Joshua, however, insisted that he’ll be ready to fight again next year.

His words, “My life is complicated. Boxing has become a bit complicated for me.”

“Everyone is just trying to make the most of this time while I’m boxing and they’re doing a good job.”

“But it does affect my ring activity. So I’m just always trying to push that stuff away. It’s a challenge. I’m just trying to get it out the way this year, so next year I can just focus.”

“I’m not champion and it’s just hurting a lot. So I’m in the gym rebuilding and restructuring everything I have to do inside and outside of the ring.”

“There is a lot that goes on outside the ring in my life which makes my ring life complicated.”

“So I just need to simplify a lot of stuff outside the ring and then I can put my full attention in the ring. And once I’ve got that done, next year I’ll be ready.”