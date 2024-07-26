Yul Edochie Is Not A Practicing Polygamist, He Is A Wanderer – Polygamous Group

Members of Polygamous movement of Nigeria group have come out to disown Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie. This was recently revealed via a press statement by its General Secretary, Emmanuel Emju Junior, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, the African culture preservers of the polygamous movement of Nigeria do not recognize Yul Edochie as one of them because he is not a practising polygamous man, he is a wanderer.

The group added that any piece fronting him as a member of PMN should be disregarded completely.

His words, “We the African culture preservers of the polygamous movement of Nigeria, wish to notify the general public once again that Maazi Yul Edochie is not a practicing polygamous man, but a wanderer,” the statement read.

Disregard any piece fronting him a polygamous man from any member of our great family.

All our members are hereby advised to stop using the image of Yul for the promotion of our movement. Any member who defaults will highly be penalized…

Signed:

John-Paul Ugwu

National facilitator

Chukwuebuka Simayann

Protocol officer

Emmanuel Junior Emju

General secretary…

Abraham Santos”

WOW.

