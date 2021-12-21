Aribo Is Fulfilling His Potential On The Big Stage – Ayo Obileye

Livingston defender, Ayo Obileye has come out to say that Rangers midfielder, Joe Aribo has enough qualities to play in the Premier League. He recently hailed the midfielder for the tremendous work he has done since arriving at the club.

According to him, Aribo is a brilliant player who keeps showing his skills on the big stage, and he is happy to see him fulfil his potential.

Ayo added that the ball is currently in the Nigerian’s court to decide whether he wants to stay at Rangers for a few more years or move to the Premier League.

His words, “Joe is a great player. When I was with him at Charlton Athletic you got to see the potential he has and I’m happy he’s showing it on the big stage.”

“The ball is in his court to decide whether he wants to stay at Rangers for a few more years or move to the Premier League.”

“I think he could play in the Premier League but that decision is up to him.”

“It is funny because in training I just kick balls in the air. A lot of boys do.”

“I was lucky to control it, bring it down and I slipped in Fash [Fashion Sakala] after that. I was happy to be able to do that.”

“I am just playing freely. I don’t know [what has brought the strength out in the last few weeks] to be honest. I am just playing freely and I am thankful to God for my talents.”