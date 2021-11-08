Arsenal Are Starting To Play The Arteta Way – Ian Wright

Arsenal legend, Ian Wright has come out to say that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a poor game vs Watford. He recently revealed that Auba should’ve finished off several chances in the game.

According to him, however, Arsenal‘s football is starting to look like what Arteta would want and he hopes their good form will continue in the EPL.

Ian Wright added that the back four seems very settled right now and the goalkeeper has also given Arsenal a very stable footing at the back.

His words, “It should have been more comfortable. I thought Aubameyang had a poor game today. He missed a penalty; he should have finished that first chance that Saka scored which was offside.”

“And in the end, he tried to nick Odegaard’s goal which would probably have been a goal so it wasn’t a great day for him. But the way Arsenal are playing, they’re playing the kind of football that the manager wants to see now.”

“They seem to have got themselves in a nice little run of form.”

“They’ve got the players they want playing, the back four seems very settled and the goalkeeper has given Arsenal a very stable footing at the back.”

“The two centre-backs look comfortable and Smith Rowe and Saka are starting to really affect games on a regular basis.”