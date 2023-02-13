Arsenal Players Rarely Talk About Manchester City – Xhaka

Arsenal midfielder, Granit Xhaka has come out to say that the club is paying no attention to Manchester City. He recently revealed that the players and coaches aren’t speaking about City at all, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Arsenal players are instead looking at themselves and trying to improve after dropping points in recent games.

Xhaka added that the match vs Manchester City will be important for both sides, so he expects a tough clash.

His words, “If we are honest, we are not speaking about them [City]. We are looking at ourselves, game by game. We didn’t win [against Brentford], we took one point. And Wednesday is big – for them, for us. So, let’s see.”

On the referees error vs Brentford, “We are disappointed because what we hear is that the blocker was offside, where we have got our player. I don’t know why they change the rules weekend by weekend. But it’s the referee’s decision not to give the offside, our decision to mark the players, the runners. We didn’t do it and you concede a goal like this.”