Arsenal Should Sign Mitoma And Osimhen This Summer – Piers Morgan

Popular media personality, Piers Morgan has come out to draw up an ambitious list of five transfer targets for Arsenal this summer. He recently accused the players of choking in the Premier League title race, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the performance vs Brighton was horribly lacklustre, passion-devoid, spiritless plus pathetic, and he believes it has ended Arsenal’s season with games to spare.

Piers added that the club should do everything possible to sign Declan Rice, Caicedo, Kim Min Jae, Mitoma and Osimhen once the transfer window opens.

His words, “A horribly lacklustre, passion-devoid, spiritless, pathetic performance that cements an inexplicably dismal run-in to a season which promised so much. Bottom line: we choked. It’s not ‘success’ to be eight points clear, then fail to win two consecutive games when we were 2-0 up, go 2-0 down in 10 mins at home to the worst team in the League, get humiliated at City, and surrender in a pitiful manner to Brighton at home today. It’s failure, and we bottled it.”

“Very happy to see the massive improvement we’ve made this season, but also very unhappy with the way we choked the League when it was ours for the taking. Any Arsenal fan who says/thinks differently is deluded. As Ray Parlour said to me after the game: ‘The only positive is that Spurs are so sh*t.’”