2023: How Tinubu’ll tackle insecurity, unemployment if elected – Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, has said the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu will tackle insecurity and unemployment by addressing revenue leakages if elected as president of Nigeria.

Keyamo, also the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, stated this when he appeared at the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Forum in Abuja.

He said that one of the first issues that Tinubu would address was the issue of revenue leakages, saying that tackling Nigeria’s dwindling revenue was crucial for any meaningful development.

According to Keyamo: “The issue of Insecurity and unemployment can be addressed when the issue of our revenue is addressed.

“One of the first port of call for revenue is our subsidy, the subsidy regime.

“Don’t forget that in the 2023 budget, the subsidy was only provided until June. So is he going now to get a supplementary budget in the face of our borrowings, in the face of our deficit budget to further subsidise.

“Do you think a new government will do that”?

Keyamo said that the APC-led administration had set an enviable record on the issue of women’s emancipation.

“We have complied more than any party to the 35 per cent women’s affirmative action. Which other party has complied? We sold our forms for free.

“Let me tell you in terms of elected representatives. Which party since 1999, I mean has gone to the core north to give women their gubernatorial tickets.

“It has never happened in any other party, except APC. It is the party structure that mobilised for them and said make sure you give these women.

“It is the conservative north, not even the south, we gave major gubernatorial tickets to women and you know the two of them- late Aisha Al-Hassan, aka, Mama Taraba and Sen. Aisha Binani, the APC gubernatorial candidate in Adamawa.”