Arsenal Stopped Playing After Scoring 2 Goals Again – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to criticize his side after seeing the Gunners throw away a 2-0 lead for the second game in a row. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he does not understand how his team stopped playing again after taking the lead like they did at Anfield, and it was clear West Ham was always going to punish that mistake.

Arteta added that his boys must learn to play with the same purpose of winning even after scoring first.

His words, “We started extremely well again. Dominated the game, dominated the pitch and scored two beautiful goals. After that we made a huge mistake to stop playing with the same purpose to score the third and fourth one and just thinking we could play around them and maintain the result and just looked too easy. At that moment we gave them hope,”

“There is another moment where you could go 3-1 up after 50 minutes and probably the game is over. Two minutes after that you concede the equaliser. This is part of football. My worry is after 2-0 that we made that huge mistake and didn’t understand what the game required in the moment.”