Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun Has What It Takes To Shine For England – Lee Carsley

Arsenal needs to loan out youngster, Folarin Balogun, England Under-21s boss, Lee Carsley has said. He recently revealed that the teenager definitely has what it takes to shine with his country.

According to him, a lot of clubs in Europe are aware of Flo’s qualities on the pitch and it’ll be good for him to explore his talents elsewhere.

Lee added that Folarin has got outstanding ability, attributes and workrate that will make him excel as a footballer.

His words, “I think it would be fair to say that a lot of the clubs in Europe would be aware of Flo’s qualities and if anything he has just got to keep proving it to himself,”

“He is the only person he’s got to impress and look himself in the mirror. He’s got outstanding ability, attributes and workrate and he is a player that people look forward to seeing.”

“I had a conversation with Flo a week ago to tell him that he was going to start, he was going to be our No9 and that to make sure that he was fully focused when he came in.”

“I wanted him to have that chance that to mentally prepare that he was going to be our No9 and our one that we’re looking at to score goals.”

“I’ve seen that this week in training, I can see the focus he’s had and he’s relished that chance. It’s down to him now, Rhian [Brewster] getting sent off.”

“I like Rhian and we’ll keep giving him opportunities but we want competition for places and we want the lads to push each other and Flo is definitely capable of doing that.”