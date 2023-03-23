Arteta Asked Arsenal Players To Use The International Break To Keep Fit – Turner

Arsenal goalkeeper, Matt Turner has come out to say that the club’s momentum won’t be affected by the international break. This is coming as the Gunners remain unified in their push for a Premier League title, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the message from Arteta is for the players to go to their different national teams to keep fit and keep playing at the highest level ahead of the return to club football.

Turner added that none of his teammates will be seeing the current international break as an escape from the sport.

His words, “No one’s looking at this international break as an escape or as a little bit of time away,”

“I think the message from our manager and the message amongst the players is very clear: you’re going away to keep fit, to keep playing at the highest level, obviously stay healthy, treat your body right and come back firing on all cylinders because we’re definitely not the only club that’s on pause right now.”

“We need to come back with the right mentality and ready to continue to win games and I think that we have such a good nucleus at the club, that that won’t be an issue.”