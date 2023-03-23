Arteta Is In Love With Football – Ramsdale

Arsenal goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale has come out to explain how several genius ideas from Mikel Arteta are aiding the club’s Premier League title bid. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Arteta always gets his players switched on before every game, and he is ever ready to use any tool to drive home his point before football matches.

Ramsdale added that the Arsenal manager is just so much in love with football and Arsenal football club.

His words, “He’s intense, really intense. He just loves football, loves Arsenal, loves developing young players which is amazing. He comes up with these things to try to get us going. We play games in the hotel. Sometimes it can be dodgeball, sometimes it can be spot the difference on the TV to get our brains working, It is just his way of trying to make us to switch on before the game, before the warm-up, making sure we’re living and breathing football when we’re resting. The clock one was another genius idea. Not all things work, but what he’s trying to get out of it, I definitely get to see the benefits of it.”

“At the end of last season, we panicked in certain games, I think we have learned from [that]. I think we know how to deal with that a lot better now. It doesn’t mean we’re not going to go into a game and panic again. But for the majority, we know what is needed and how to play and how to conduct ourselves. We are a young team we had a really tough one last year missing out on the top four and to Tottenham then it’s even more [tough], so we’re learning game by game. I think huge credit goes to the staff but also for our failure last year.”