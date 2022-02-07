Mahrez Is A Guaranteed Penalty Scorer – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to hail club winger, Riyad Mahrez. He recently had his say while speaking with the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he was in awe of the Algeria international’s penalty goal against Fulham, and he’ll now remain a guarantee for spot-kicks at the club.

Pep added that the Algerian scores every penalty he takes, and especially under pressure.

His words, “As a player, he has a special quality.”

“In the last year we struggled with penalties and now he is a guarantee.”

“He scores every penalty he takes and especially under pressure.”

“You take a penalty at 4-0 and it is easy but last season in Dortmund he scored when we were 1-0 down and this season 1-0 down against Arsenal he scored.”

“He has the personality to take the ball and do it.”