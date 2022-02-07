    Login
    Subscribe

    Mahrez Is A Guaranteed Penalty Scorer – Pep Guardiola

    Sports By No Comments1 Min Read

    Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to hail club winger, Riyad Mahrez. He recently had his say while speaking with the press, and fans have been reacting.

    Riyad Mahrez
    Riyad Mahrez

    According to him, he was in awe of the Algeria international’s penalty goal against Fulham, and he’ll now remain a guarantee for spot-kicks at the club.

    Pep added that the Algerian scores every penalty he takes, and especially under pressure.

    His words, “As a player, he has a special quality.”

    “In the last year we struggled with penalties and now he is a guarantee.”

    “He scores every penalty he takes and especially under pressure.”

    “You take a penalty at 4-0 and it is easy but last season in Dortmund he scored when we were 1-0 down and this season 1-0 down against Arsenal he scored.”

    See also  I Will Talk About What Happens On The Pitch Only - Pep Guardiola

    “He has the personality to take the ball and do it.”

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News