Artists Shouldn’t Be Pressured To Dress Like Somebody Else – Tems

Popular singer, Tems has come out to say that nobody should be told how to dress. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, the fact is that her distinctive dress sense is a natural outcome of being true to herself, rather than trying to communicate a particular message.

Tems added that the pressure to conform to certain styles, especially for artists and women, should not exist.

Her words, “You should be yourself even if something else is expected of you. You win, automatically, when you are yourself, no matter what that looks like. That’s why there’s variety.

We’re different and are not all meant to be the same. And I know there’s a standard, but there shouldn’t be one. There shouldn’t be a standard for what people should dress like if they’re artists, or what people should dress like if they’re women. I just feel like we’re all unique. There shouldn’t be a requirement. That’s what I mean by standard. There shouldn’t be a requirement or some kind of expectation that you dress a certain way.

I appreciate that that’s what’s coming across. And I do think people should be themselves. I can’t really be anybody else. It’s just not going to work. You are doing yourself a disservice by trying to be someone else. You should just be who you are. Once you start trying, you’ve already missed the road. That’s a takeaway from how I live my life for sure.”

