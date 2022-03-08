As Far As I Remain Healthy And Wealthy, I Don’t Care About Menopause Before Marriage – Yemi Alade

Popular singer, Yemi Alade has come out to react after a Twitter user shamed her for not being married. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

The singer shared a tweet that read, “exhausted but relentless” and the male follower responded with his unsolicited marriage advice.

His words, “Your now entering your fourties’ almost seeing your menopause and you’ve not married is not even that you have children sef so what’s the need of your riches ??@yemialadee”

Yemi added that when she eventually gets to her 40s and starts experiencing menopause, she will do that as a healthy and wealthy woman, while the follower will still be on Twitter tweeting nonsense.

