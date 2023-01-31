Asake Should Have Featured Me On Joha – Blackface

Popular singer, Blackface has come out to say that Asake made up lyrics for his hit song “Joha” from a song he released in 2020. He recently had his say via his Instagram page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Asake and others who have been stealing from him might have been consciously or subconsciously getting into his brainwave, and he is just absolutely fed up.

Blackface added that he believes the YBNL singer should have asked him to feature on the song instead.

