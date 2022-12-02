Aswiaju Bolarinwa Oluwole bags ENAWAC Philanthropy Award

Emmanuel Narrow-Way Academy (ENAWAC), a Nursery and Primary School situated in Ogere Remo, Ogun State, is set to honour Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole with the Philanthropy Award of the Year 2022.

The award ceremony will hold on Thursday, 15th December 2022, at Ogere Town Hall.

The Proprietor of Emmanuel Narrow-Way Academy, Rev’d. Emmanuel Ola. Shofuyi in an interview with the InfoStride News, said, “Bola Oluwole is known for his philanthropic acts in Remo land.”

Shofuyi said the award given to Asiwaju Bola Oluwole is in recognition of his community responsibilities and love for education.

Oluwole has given scholarships to over 50 indigent and non-indigent students from Primary to tertiary levels across Remo land.

He has Facilitated and still facilitating employment for many youths at different strata that are doing well in their places of assignment.

Oluwole’s generous acts have not gone unnoticed by the people of Remoland. The people of Remoland beckoned on him to represent Remo Federal Constituency at the National House of Assembly in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Shofuyi advised other well-to-do citizens of the constituency to emulate this character by being generous to fellow beings.

PROFILE OF ASIWAJU BOLARINWA OLUWOLE

Asiwaju Bolarinwa Adekunle Oluwole is a prince from the Itunla Family of Ita Oba, Sagamu Local Government, a proud son of Talabi Anowobieleda family in Isara Remo, Remo North Local governmet, and a descendant of Osinowo family in Iperu Remo, Ikenne Local Governmet.

Bolarinwa commenced his education journey at Lara Day Nursery and Primary school, Lagos from 1982 to 1987. He followed up with his Secondary education at Oliver Baptist High School, Oyo State between 1988-1993 where he obtained a West African Examination Council Certificate.

He was propelled and motivated by his quest for more knowledge, Bolarinwa proceeded to Ogun State Polytechnic, Abeokuta (now MAPOLY), where he obtained an Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in Estate Management in 1998. He capped it with a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Estate Management from the prestigious Ibadan Polytechnic, Oyo State in 2002.

He served the mandatory National Youth Service Scheme, (NYSC) at Benin Kebbi State, in 2004. During his service year, he was able to gather more experience and knowledge that later sharpened his views about development and good governance.

He holds the following awards;

a. Remo Achievers Award in 2019

b. Pillar, Bible Society of Nigeria, Sagamu Central Auxillary.

Due to his kindness and generosity in the community, he was honoured with the following chieftaincies;

a. Asiwaju Odo of Makun Kindgom

b. Okanlomo of Ijagba

c. Otunba Fiwagboye of Isara Remo

d. Tadese of Oko

He is married with children.