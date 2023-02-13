Aubameyang Has Been Terrible At Chelsea, Erik Ten Hag Won’t Go Near Him – Paul Parker

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not good enough for Manchester United, Paul Parker has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if Erik ten Hag would be able to manage him like SAF did with Cantona, the issue is that the Gabonese striker is not even good enough for MUFC.

Parker added that Aubameyang has been terrible at Chelsea, and he doesn’t think ETH is considering buying him.

His words, “Aubameyang is a bit of a rogue but I don’t think that would be the issue. Erik ten Hag would be able to manage him as one of the few managers out there like Sir Alex Ferguson did with Eric Cantona. The problem is that he is not good enough to play for Man United. Simple as that. He has been terrible at Chelsea and it would be beyond my mind if he was ever going to be mentioned as a potential Man United signing. I don’t think Erik ten Hag is even considering the opportunity. I think Aubameyang will have a very tough time finding a new club. If he wants to stay in the Premier League then it’s not going to be for a team that is competing for the title.”