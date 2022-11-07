Aubameyang Is A Player I Believe In – Graham Potter

Chelsea manager, Graham Potter has come out to insist that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has always been respectful towards former employer, Arsenal. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Gabonese striker has done everything possible to be very respectful to his former team, so he doesn’t understand the criticism he keeps getting.

Aubameyang added that Aubameyang is a player he believes in and he’ll keep helping the team.

His words, “It was just to get Armando on, use his running power. He’s a player that we believe in as well, so it was a tough afternoon for Pierre, but it wasn’t about him, it’s about the team.”

“As I’ve said before he’s been very respectful to Arsenal, to me, he’s been no problem at all. But it’s part of those decisions that you have to make as a coach.”