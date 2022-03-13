    Login
    Subscribe

    Banky W Celebrates His Son On National Sons Day

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular singer, Banky W has come out to celebrate his son on National Sons Day. He recently jumped online to share a new photo of his boy, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    Banky W and Adesua Etomi
    Banky W and Adesua Etomi

    He simply shared a photo of him carrying his son, Zaiah, alongside these words, “The boy looks like milk and honey.”

    See photo,

    Banky W
    Banky W

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply