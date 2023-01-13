Ronaldo de Lima Set To Wed His New Model Girlfriend

Brazil legend, Ronaldo de Lima is set to marry for the third time after proposing to his model girlfriend during a Caribbean getaway. The Real Madrid and Inter Milan striker and Celina Locks recently announced their engagement with “I love you” messages, and fans have been reacting.
Celina wrote this via Instagram, “Yes I do. I love you forever @ronaldo.”
Ronaldo replied “Love You” with four heart emojis.
WOW.
Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate