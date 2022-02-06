Barcelona And Dembele Must Take Advantage Of The Failed Transfer – Dani Alves

Brazil defender, Dani Alves has come out to say that both Barcelona and Ousmane Dembele need to take advantage of the winger still being at the club after the January transfer window. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, both parties should try to get along for the benefit of the club, and Dembele should focus on fighting for the club on the pitch.

Alves added that Barcelona needs the unity of the entire dressing room to thrive on the pitch.

His words, “This kind of thing happens in football, but as long as he stays at Barca, he has to defend the shirt.”

“If it goes until the end of the season, then look, but there are still five months left.”

“You have to take advantage of being here. You have to be smart about the situation. We have to think intelligently and take advantage of the fact that we have the player.”

“We need unity of the entire dressing room. You have to create a healthy environment of positivity, in which there are no bad vibes.”

“If everyone contributes their own, Barca will come back. That is everyone’s goal.”