Barcelona Cannot Afford Mbappe And Haaland – Javier Tebas

Barcelona already know that transfer deals for Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe will be impossible, La Liga president, Javier Tebas has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Barca should forget about such deals because its financial situation as of today does not permit the club to afford those types of players.

Tebas added that both Mbappe and Haaland can only go to Real Madrid right now as they are more stable.

His words, “I hope that’s the case. But these two players could only come to Real Madrid right now because Barcelona’s financial situation as of today does not permit Barcelona to reach these types of players. Many things would have to change financially at Barcelona for them to be able to go for these players next season, so many things that I would consider it impossible.”