Barcelona Is Keen On Keeping Ansu Fati – Laporta

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has come out to claim that the club remains keen on retaining Ansu Fati’s services. He recently revealed that the player himself wants to stay, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Fati is still a wanted player at Barcelona because he has clearly proven to be a prospect for the future in recent years.

His words, “Ansu Fati is a player we want at the club, and he wants to stay at Barca too.”

The newly crowned La Liga champions will be next in action on May 20 when they take on Real Sociedad in La Liga.