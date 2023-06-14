Barcelona Wanted Me To Stay For One More Year – Jordi Alba

Ex-Barcelona defender, Jordi Alba has come out to insist that he has a clear conscience over his exit from the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the club is aware of the efforts he made at certain moments to ease its financial struggles, and even if they offered him the chance to stay for one more year, he knew it was time to leave.

Alba added that people keep telling him football in England is special, so he would love to enjoy the atmosphere someday.

His words, “There are times I’ve made mistakes, I’ve done things I could have avoided, said things I shouldn’t and people criticise you for that. It’s normal. Not everyone can like you. We all know the economic needs but that’s not about one player. I’ve always said the problem isn’t me, I’ve always had a clear conscience. I did the right things, I helped the club at every moment. And they have always helped me.”

“The club know the ‘efforts’ I’ve made at certain moments or what I am doing by going now. They gave me the chance to stay another year. It would have been very easy to. It’s my home. But I thought the right thing to do, the just thing, the honest thing, was to step to one side. No one forced me. After so many years, having won it all, you have to assimilate that you’re going. But the decision is mine, without anyone telling me what to do. The club, the president; they gave me the chance to choose. I had earned that right.”

“You see the Premier [League], the atmosphere there. I talk to teammates in the Seleccion who have played there and they say England’s special. I always had the idea that ‘one day maybe…’ But I was always focused on Barcelona and the Spanish league so I didn’t really think about any other league. Of course [I have to now], but I have to see which teams want me first. And then… well, I’m open to all sorts of proposals, in Europe, outside Europe. Wherever I go, we’ll be fine, but it’s not easy. I want to weigh everything up.”