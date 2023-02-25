Barnish The Thought Of Me Not Trusting Foden – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to explain why he has not been playing Phil Foden regularly in his team’s attack this season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the English forward has been injured in recent times so he had to give him a bit more rest to guarantee proper recovery.

Pep added that those saying he no longer trusts Foden to deliver for the club are very wrong.

His words, “He made an incredible effort, playing with pain, and arrived at a moment when he said, ‘Pep, I cannot anymore’, so he had to rest’. We gave him a week or two off, and after that Riyad Mahrez was in his best time of the season and Jack Grealish made a step forward.”

“If you are saying that I don’t trust Phil, forget about it. Phil is our diamond. He needs to be himself. I saw other players better than him at times after the World Cup. I say to him, ‘You are so young, next season is a new one. If you drop a little bit this season, it’s an absolutely normal process’. How you handle it is the question. He is training like an animal, no doubt about that, and he will be back like he was at Nottingham, where he was brilliant, perfect. He just has to continue.”