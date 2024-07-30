Bayelsa APC Elders Slam Governor Douye Diri Over Accusations Against Timipre Sylva

Elders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State have criticized Governor Douye Diri for accusing former Petroleum Minister (State), Chief Timipre Sylva, of sponsoring the hardship protest in the state.

The APC elders pointed out that Sylva had recently urged Nigerian youths to support President Bola Tinubu and give him more time to address the country’s challenges.

In a statement signed on Tuesday by its Secretary, Chief Clarkson Ayebaepreye, the APC Elders Forum stated that Sylva has always advocated for peace.

The statement noted, “It was a day after Chief Sylva gave his plea that Douye Diri, whom we are sure is playing a double agent, grudgingly issued a poorly written, stale, and unenthusiastic message.”

“It is curious that a governor in office would wait so long to issue such an important message only after being prompted by Sylva’s mature statement,” the statement added.

The elders accused Governor Diri of being a double agent in a desperate attempt to secure APC’s mandate in court.

They claimed that Diri’s close relations with top APC chieftains in Abuja began immediately after a court case questioning his victory arose.

The statement also highlighted that Diri supported the PDP and his direct boss, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, during the last election, doing everything within his power to hinder Tinubu’s victory.

“Now he has suddenly become a last-minute friend of the APC in Abuja, especially the Villa. Should he succeed at the Supreme Court, he would revert to the PDP and his political leader, Atiku Abubakar,” the elders stated.

They accused Diri of making multiple efforts to undermine President Tinubu, including supporting the Naira Redesign policy, believing it would thwart Tinubu’s chances.

They also noted that Diri had locked Senator Oluremi Tinubu out of Government House during campaigns to avoid upsetting Atiku Abubakar.

The elders demanded that Diri clarify his role during the last Presidential elections, questioning who he supported and voted for and alleging that he is currently lobbying to be Atiku’s vice.

They claimed that Diri has been ordered by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to coordinate protests in Bayelsa State.

“Everyone can see through his gaslighting and deceptions. The APC in Bayelsa State will not partake in or take lightly any protest in our dear state.”

The statement further accused Governor Diri of making efforts to arrest APC youths planning pro-Tinubu movements while sponsoring protests against Tinubu.

The elders suggested that Diri’s support for the APC would be tested following the Supreme Court judgment, attributing his current behavior to his political ambitions.

“Governor Diri’s afternoon love for the APC will be revealed after the Supreme Court judgment as that is the cause of his current narcissistic and treacherous behavior,” the Bayelsa APC elders concluded.