Bayern Munich Now Have 20 Potential Starters – Lothar Matthaus

The current Bayern Munich squad is the best of all time despite Robert Lewandowski’s departure in the summer, Lothar Matthaus has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, when every player is fit, the present Bayern squad has to be the best ever in terms of quality and talent because the club now has twenty potential starting eleven players.

He added that Bayern used to have just 13, 16, 17 quality players at a time, but that has changed in recent months.

His words, “If everyone is fit, this is now the best Bayern squad in terms of quality of all time. Bayern now have twenty potential starting eleven players. In my time there were 13, later 16, 17. However, today you can change five times.”

“A year and a half or two years ago I criticized that the Bayern squad wasn’t so well positioned across the board. I don’t think it’s because of my criticism, but there has been a rethink. Bayern have been very active in the last two transfer windows, and I have praised Brazzo (Hasan Salihamidzic) for that.”

“Bayern reacted to all the failures. With (Yan) Sommer on (Manuel) Neuer, with (Joao) Cancelo and (Dailey) Blind on (Noussair) Mazraoui and (Theo) Hernández.”

“It’s not just big names that win the Champions League, but big teams. I already said before the games against Paris: Bayern is capable of winning the title again this season. You’re one of the favourites, but not the top favourite. Then there’s Real (Madrid) and (Manchester) City. And don’t underestimate Benfica, Lisbon and Napoli.”