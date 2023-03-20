Bayern Munich Players Were Lazy Vs Bayer Leverkusen – Hasan Salihamidzic

Bayern Munich Sporting Director, Hasan Salihamidzic has come out to blast the club’s shock defeat against Bayer Leverkusen. He recently blasted the players for being lazy during the game, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Bayern footballers simply allowed themselves to be overrun by a team that remained hungry for the win despite playing a match on Thursday.

Hasan added that Bayer Leverkusen was better in every respect of the game, and the mentality from his club was very low.

His words, “That wasn’t what Bayern Munich means. We missed everything. We let ourselves be overrun by a team that was still playing on Thursday. Bayer was better in every respect.”

“I’ve rarely experienced so little drive, so little mentality, so little duel, so little assertiveness. This team is so good when they have a mentality from the start and go 100 percent. And she’s not as good when she’s playing like she is today. When she is lazy and thinks that she can do anything with the playful quality. She just can’t.”