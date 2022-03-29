Tinubu, A Leader Of Leaders, Living Legend, Says Akeredolu

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has described the former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a leader of leaders and a living legend.

Akeredolu, who rejoiced with Tinubu on his 70th birthday, hailed his resilience and commitment to creating standard in party politics and investment in political leadership.

In a statement issued by Richard Olatunde, his Chief Press Secretary, the governor said Tinubu is a man with many parts.

“On this auspicious occasion of your 70th birthday, we salute your efforts and dedication to Nation-Building and National Development. You are a man of many parts with legendary contributions to the development of our dear country.

“Your human capital development is alluring just as you have made personal sacrifices and deployed your political experiences for the benefit of the Country. And today, you are still standing tall, desirous to offer more.

“Jagaban, you remain a Leader of Leaders; a living legend bestriding our political firmament like a colossus.

“Today, we celebrate your selfless service to the nation. We salute your doggedness and exemplary leadership.” the Governor said.

The statement added that “the Governor prays that the Almighty God will grant Asiwaju Tinubu more strength and good health in the service to the nation, and humanity.”