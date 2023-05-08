Beating Newcastle Was Revenge For Last Season – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to insist that his side are still close to winning the Premier League title. He recently revealed this after they beat Newcastle 2-0 on Sunday, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he sees their most recent victory as an act of revenge for the 2-0 loss they suffered at St James’ Park last season, and it was clear his players wanted payback.

Arteta added that the defeat was super painful last season because it completely killed the club’s Top 4 hopes.

His words, “The word to describe it is pride. When you have question marks you have to resolve it the right way and when you have the emotions you had last year in the dressing room, you have to make sure you have them again. When you remember how nasty and unpleasant they were They have to feel it. IT wasn’t enough just to talk about it… You don’t have to be a genius to understand how painful it was. The word was pain and then revenge and they had that in their bellies.”