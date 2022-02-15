Beckham Wouldn’t Make Arsenal’s Invincibles Bench At His Peak – Piers Morgan

Manchester United legend, David Beckham was the most overrated player in history, Piers Morgan has said. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, people might suck up to him for reasons best known to them, but Becks wouldn’t have gotten on the Arsenal Invincibles bench.

He added that he watched Odell Beckham Jr in the NFL recently and he is grateful to see a Beckham who can actually play football.

His words, “Great to watch a Beckham who can actually play football…”

“You might want to suck up to him, for whatever reason, but Beckham was the most overrated player in history. Wouldn’t have got onto the Arsenal Invincibles bench.”