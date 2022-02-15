    Login
    Subscribe

    Beckham Wouldn’t Make Arsenal’s Invincibles Bench At His Peak – Piers Morgan

    Sports By No Comments1 Min Read

    Manchester United legend, David Beckham was the most overrated player in history, Piers Morgan has said. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    David Beckham
    David Beckham

    According to him, people might suck up to him for reasons best known to them, but Becks wouldn’t have gotten on the Arsenal Invincibles bench.

    He added that he watched Odell Beckham Jr in the NFL recently and he is grateful to see a Beckham who can actually play football.

    His words, “Great to watch a Beckham who can actually play football…”

    “You might want to suck up to him, for whatever reason, but Beckham was the most overrated player in history. Wouldn’t have got onto the Arsenal Invincibles bench.”

    See also  I Want To Score More Goals This Season - Mohamed Salah

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News