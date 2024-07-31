Federal PROTECT Act Cannot Apply To R. Kelly’s Case – Lawyer

Popular singer, R. Kelly has asked the Supreme Court to overturn his 2023 child s*x crimes conviction. Recall that he was recently found guilty of committing various s*x crimes against children claims the law used to charge him was improperly filed.

According to his lawyers, the federal PROTECT Act, a 2003 law that allows prosecutors to pursue charges for child s*x abusers during the lifetime of the child, does not apply to Kelly’s case because the abuse occurred before the act was made law.

They added that when Congress drafted the 2003 law, they did not express an intent for it to be applied retroactively.

Jennifer Bonjean said, “Consistent with the well-established presumption against retroactive legislation, the 2003 amendment is inapplicable to the charged conduct.”

