Being Pregnant After Just Birthing My First Child Doesn’t Make Me Feel Guilty – Rihanna

Popular singer, Rihanna has come out to say that she is enjoying her current pregnancy more than her first. She recently revealed this during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City, and fans have been reacting.

According to Riri, her current pregnancy actually feels different from the first because there has been no cravings or nausea with her present experience.

She added that being pregnant almost immediately after birthing her first child is something she is not guilty about.

Her words, “It’s so different from the first one. No cravings, tons of nausea. Everything is different, but I’m enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic.”

“I’m in love. I’m obsessed. And I don’t even feel guilty about it.”

WOW.