Being Told To Leave The Stage For P-Square Inspired Me To Become An Artiste – Flavour

Popular singer, Flavour has come out to recount his humble beginnings. He recently revealed that he was once made to leave the stage during a performance for P-Square, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his music career began as a choir conductor and drummer in the church, but then he moved into the streets to focus on playing music regularly for crowds from 8pm until 3am as an entertainer.

Flavour added that after being told to pack up for P-Square to perform years back, he realized he needed to transform from being a music man to singing as an actual artiste.

His words, “Things started changing when I started seeing some artistes.

When I left the band, I went into the streets. That was when the game became hard. All this time, I was in a good place; the music had procedures and all, but now I was in the streets.

Like a street musician hustling, I went to different joints to play. I could sing so many songs; I had like 5,000 songs I could sing and play to entertain people.

We play from 8pm until 3am, but then I see these artistes; they play for like 30 minutes, and everybody is happy, clapping for them and hailing them. And I’m wondering, ‘what is going on? Are we not same artistes?’

I was playing and immediately P-Square came in, the manager said, ‘Hello. Off that thing’.

I switched off and I passed the microphone, went somewhere and sat down.

So I was like, it’s the same music these people are doing I’ve been doing with you, and you never shouted like this. I was so cold; I was just watching. When they left, the manager just told me to carry on.

Then it started occurring to me that these guys, the difference is that they create their sound, go to the studio, and record. That’s how it’s done. So you are just a music man.

So I decided to change from a music man to an artiste, and that was the difficult part of it because I thought it was going to be easy. I could play, I could sing, but to create your own sound, where are you going to start from?

The best way to go about it was to start afresh.”

