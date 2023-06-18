Bellingham Joining Real Madrid Is None Of My Business – Gavi

Barcelona midfielder, Gavi has come out to react to Real Madrid’s capture of Jude Bellingham. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the only thing he focuses on is how Barcelona will fight to the death to retain the Liga title, so Bellingham’s signing is none of his business.

He added that even if the club is not at its best economic moment right now, there are several youngsters willing to step up.

His words, “Barca is not at its best economic moment right now, but many very strong youngsters have come out of the academy and we have a great team. Real Madrid can sign whoever they want, I absolutely don’t care. We have our own [players] and we will always go to [the] death [to win].”