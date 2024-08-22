Benue Farmer Remanded for Trespass, Intimidation, and Firearms Possession

A farmer from Benue State, Imoter Tarkighir, was remanded in custody on Friday on charges of criminal trespass, intimidation, and unlawful possession of firearms.

The case, which has drawn attention due to its serious nature, was brought before Magistrate Kelvin Mbanongun at a Makurdi court.

However, the defendant’s plea was not taken as the court lacked the jurisdiction to do so.

Magistrate Mbanongun, recognising the gravity of the charges, ordered that Tarkighir be held at the Makurdi Correctional Centre while the police continue their investigation.

The case has been adjourned until 7th November for further mention, allowing time for the police to gather more evidence and complete their inquiries.

The incident that led to Tarkighir’s arrest was reported by Orpin Tarkighir, a resident of Jape village in Vandeikya Local Government Area of Benue State.

On 5th August, Orpin, accompanied by his wife, Mrs Iermber Orpin, was working on his farm when the defendant, who is also from Jape village, allegedly trespassed onto their land.

According to the police prosecutor, Inspector Ato Godwin, the defendant not only intruded on the farm but also threatened to kill Orpin.

The situation escalated when the defendant, reportedly armed with a pistol and carrying a charm, approached the couple.

Fearing for his life, Orpin fled the scene, leaving his wife behind. The defendant then allegedly assaulted Mrs Orpin, beating her and threatening her life if she did not vacate the farm.

This brazen act of violence shocked the local community, highlighting the potential dangers faced by farmers in the region.

Following the incident, Orpin Tarkighir reported the matter to the police, leading to an investigation that resulted in the defendant’s arrest.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers recovered a locally made pistol and a charm from the defendant, who reportedly confessed to the crime.

The recovery of the weapon and the defendant’s confession have added weight to the charges against him.

The charges against Tarkighir are severe, reflecting the seriousness with which the authorities are treating the case.

The defendant faces charges under sections 349 and 393 of the Penal Code Law of Benue State 2004, which pertain to criminal trespass and intimidation, respectively.

Additionally, he is charged under Section 3(1) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act 2004, which deals with the unlawful possession of firearms.

The case has raised concerns about the safety and security of rural communities in Benue State, particularly with regards to the prevalence of firearms and the potential for violence.

The defendant’s alleged use of a charm also touches on the issue of traditional beliefs and practices that can sometimes exacerbate conflicts within communities.

As the case progresses, the court will closely examine the evidence presented by the prosecution, including the defendant’s confession and the recovered firearm.

The outcome of the case could have significant implications for how similar cases are handled in the future, particularly in terms of deterrence and the enforcement of laws against the illegal possession of firearms.

In the meantime, the remand of Tarkighir serves as a reminder of the legal consequences of engaging in violent and unlawful behaviour.

The court’s decision to hold him in custody underscores the seriousness of the charges and the commitment of the judicial system to ensuring that justice is served.

The adjournment until 7th November provides the police with additional time to complete their investigation and prepare for the next phase of the legal proceedings.

During this period, the prosecution is expected to gather further evidence to support their case, while the defence will likely prepare to challenge the charges against Tarkighir.

This case highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the legal system in addressing issues of violence, intimidation, and the illegal possession of firearms in rural communities.

As the investigation continues, the focus remains on ensuring that justice is delivered for the victims and that the rule of law is upheld.