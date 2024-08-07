Benue PDP Factions Clash: Ex Governor Suswam, Others Summoned Over Alleged Misconduct

The Benue State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently engulfed in turmoil as the State Working Committee has summoned prominent party members, including former Governor Gabriel Suswam, former Speaker of the State House of Assembly Terseer Tsumba, Terngu Tsegba, and others.

These individuals are accused of gross misconduct and activities detrimental to the party’s interests.

Chief Bemgba Iortyom, the PDP’s Publicity Secretary, announced in a statement that the summoned members are required to appear before the State Working Committee on Thursday.

This decision follows a recent incident where the party’s State Secretariat in Makurdi was stormed by individuals led by the suspended State Chairman, John Ngbede.

According to the statement, the party’s State Secretariat was breached on Tuesday by the group associated with Ngbede, raising significant concerns within the PDP.

This incident has exacerbated the ongoing factionalism within the party, which is now visibly divided into two main groups.

One faction is aligned with the immediate past Governor Samuel Ortom, while the other is controlled by his predecessor, Senator Gabriel Suswam.

The division has led to escalating tensions and disputes that are now affecting the party’s operations and public perception.

The statement revealed that credible intelligence indicates the group responsible for the invasion of the secretariat was allegedly supported and sponsored by the Suswam-led faction.

PDP has levelled serious accusations against Suswam, alleging that his actions have been harmful to the party’s health and integrity.

In light of these developments, the PDP’s State Working Committee has taken a firm stance, calling for accountability and transparency.

The committee’s decision to summon Suswam and others signifies a critical step in addressing the internal conflict and restoring order within the party.

The crisis within the Benue State PDP highlights broader issues of factionalism and internal strife that are affecting many political parties across Nigeria.

Such situation underscores the challenges faced by political organisations in maintaining unity and coherence amid competing interests and leadership struggles.

The party’s leadership, under the current circumstances, faces the daunting task of reconciling the two factions and ensuring that the PDP’s activities and objectives are not further compromised by internal disputes.

The resolution of this conflict is crucial for the party’s stability and its ability to effectively engage in the political landscape of Benue State.

As the PDP navigates this period of crisis, the party’s members and stakeholders will be closely watching the outcome of the summons and any subsequent actions taken by the State Working Committee.

The resolution of these issues will be pivotal in determining the future direction of the PDP in Benue State and its prospects in upcoming political contests.

In conclusion, the internal conflict within the Benue State PDP, marked by the summons of key figures such as Senator Gabriel Suswam, reflects deeper challenges of factionalism and leadership disputes.

The party’s efforts to address these issues through formal proceedings are essential for restoring unity and ensuring the party’s continued relevance and effectiveness in the state’s political arena.