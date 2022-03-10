Bernardo Silva Doesn’t Score Enough Goals To Win The Ballon d’Or – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to say that Bernardo Silva will never win the Ballon d’Or because he is not popular on social media. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he really doesn’t know if the Portuguese is the best player in the world, and he is only focused on enjoying his working relationship with him.

Pep added that Ballon d’Or winners also score a lot of goals to clinch the award, and Bernardo doesn’t score often.

His words, “Coming from Ze Roberto, I like it because he was one of my favourite players when playing in Germany.”

“He was still a top quality player at 40.”

“I don’t know if Bernardo is the best player in the world and I don’t care. What I see is an incredibly nice guy. It is a joy to work with him. Offensively and defensively, he can do everything that you can do.”

“[But] he is never going to win the Ballon d’Or because you have to be on social media, you have to not just win but score a lot of goals and Bernardo does not have that quality.”

“If one day it will happen I would love it, I would be happy for him like any other player that we have here that one day would win the Ballon d’Or.”

“I would be more than grateful to experience that award with him. For me, as a manager, he can do everything.”