Bernardo Silva Joining Saudi Arabia In His Prime Is Worrying – Carragher

Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher has come out to blast players moving to Saudi Arabia from the Premier League. This is coming amid talk that Bernardo Silva could become the latest name to do so, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Bernardo Silva is in his peak years and has been one of the best players in Europe for the last five years, so the idea of him going to Saudi Arabia at this time does not make any sense.

Carragher added that he was not worried about the Saudi League taking players in their 30’s, but players in their prime is a different thing.

His words, “Bernardo Silva is in his peak years & has been one of the best players in Europe for the last five years! I wasn’t worried about the Saudi League taking players in their 30’s, a touch worried with players below the elite (Neves) but if this happens it feels like a game changer. Saudi have taken over Golf, the big Boxing fights & now they want to take over football!! This sports washing needs to be stopped!”