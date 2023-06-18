Best African Music Performance Category Proves Grammy Listens To The Music Community – Harvey Mason Jr

The Recording Academy has added a new music category for African music, Best African Music Performance ahead of the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. The award organizers recently announced two other additional categories — Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording, and fans have been reacting.

On top of that, the existing categories of producer of the year, non-classical, and songwriter of the year, non-classical will be moved to the general field.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr added that the changes reflect their commitment to actively listen and respond to the feedback from the music community.

His words, “The Recording Academy is proud to announce these latest category changes to our award process. These changes reflect our commitment to actively listen and respond to the feedback from our music community, accurately represent a diverse range of relevant musical genres, and stay aligned with the ever-evolving musical landscape.”

WOW.