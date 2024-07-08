Biden’s Doctor Should Come Out And Declare If He Is Fit To Serve – James Comer

House Oversight Committee Chairman, James Comer has come out to ask White House physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor to appear for testimony over President Biden’s mental state. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, O’Connor has to release relevant documents on Biden’s dealings related to his younger brother, James Biden, because there is inconsistency between what the White House press secretary has been saying and what NBC reported.

He added that given the doctor’s connections with the Biden family, he should also let everyone know if he is in a position to provide accurate and independent reviews of the President’s fitness to serve.

His words, “After a concerning debate performance by President Biden against former President Donald Trump on June 27, journalists have rushed to report on what Americans have seen plainly for years: the President appears unwell.

There is inconsistency between White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s statements on July 3 that Biden has not had any medical exams since his February checkup and a report from NBC that the president told Democratic governors last Wednesday he had been checked out by a doctor after the debate and everything was fine.

Given your connections with the Biden family, the Committee also seeks to understand if you are in a position to provide accurate and independent reviews of the President’s fitness to serve.”

WOW.

