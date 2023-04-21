Birth Control Doesn’t Work Against My Super Sperm – Nick Cannon

Popular actor, Nick Cannon has come out to joke that birth control doesn’t work against his super sperm. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even when women used birth control pills while having intercourse with him, they still ended up getting pregnant.

Nick added that he is currently trying to be as responsible as he possibly can with reproduction henceforth.

His words, “I’m gonna be honest, I got some super sperm or something, because I’ve practiced birth control, and people still got pregnant.”

Asked if he was done with making babies, “I guess … yeah? I don’t wanna say yeah, and then, like, you know, it’s the reproductive system … it could happen at any time … I’m good with my dozen.”

“I’m trying to be as responsible as I possibly can, learning lesson.”

WOW.