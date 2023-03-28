Bishop Oyedepo Showed Me How Miracle Comes After Faith – Wife

The wife of Bishop David Oyedepo, Faith Oyedepo has come out to share what her husband did when she was pregnant with their first child and feared she was suffering a miscarriage. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, Oyedepo once returned home to her telling him that she had a miscarriage, and he immediately responded that it was impossible for her to lose the baby before birth.

Faith added that the statement immediately activated the spirit of faith and the pregnancy was eventually sustained.

Her words, “I remember when I was pregnant with our first son, one day I saw blood flowing from me and when my husband returned home, I told him that I had a miscarriage. Boldly, and without any hesitation, he said, “You can’t have a miscarriage!”, and then asked to be served his meal.”

“That statement activated the spirit of faith and the pregnancy was sustained. You need to accelerate your operation of the spirit of faith daily, and then you will find the miraculous a daily occurrence for you.”

WOW.