Bola Oluwole Graced Solarin’s Movie Premiere In Ogun

Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole added colour to the movie premiere of popular Nigerian actress, Jumoke Solarin, in Sagamu, Ogun State. The event was held on February 13, 2022.

The movies that premiered were Emilola and Aigbonran . Both top-notch movies are produced by Jumoke Solarin.

Asiwaju Oluwole, who is the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP 2023 Federal House of Representatives aspirant, Remo Federal Constituency, represented Hon (Dr) Oladipupo Adebutu at the occasion.

Yeye Adenike Adebutu was one of the eminent personalities that made the occasion a memorable one for Jumoke.

